Elizabeth "Betty" Comer O'Brien, 94, of West Hartford, CT, formerly of Farmington, CT and Tonawanda, NY, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 of natural causes with her family by her side. She was the daughter of Lawrence and Ann (Meskill) Hogan, both from County Clare, Ireland, and was born in Hartford, CT on February 26, 1926. She was predeceased by her husbands, Martin J. Comer, Sr., and William O'Brien; a sister, Veronica; and an infant son, Michael. Betty graduated in 1944 from Weaver High School where she excelled in academics and then went on to work at the State of CT Welfare Dept. as an assistant to the Commissioner. For a short period, Betty traveled across the country by train to San Francisco where she quickly found administrative work at Safeway Stores and brought home many exciting memories. She met Martin (Matt) Comer at a dance at the Irish American Home and they married in 1951. She was instrumental in helping him establish Comer Nursery, a very successful garden center in Farmington. Matt, born in Galway, Ireland, sowed the seeds of many Irish traditions and values with Betty, including the foundation of their garden business. Betty had a great sense for business and Matt had the knack for landscape beauty. Music was often heard in the home with Betty doing the jig while Matt played on the accordion. Together they raised a hard working family where good character carried more weight than gold and the work didn't end until the sun set. All in all, Betty's world revolved around her family. To this day, people remark on her uncanny level of energy. After Martin's passing in 1995, she met and married Bill O'Brien of Tonawanda, NY in 1997. They enjoyed many summers in Buffalo and Black Point and winters in Florida. She was welcomed into the O'Brien family and had many precious memories with his four children. Upon Bill's death in 2007, Betty moved back to CT to be close to her children and has lived at the McAuley for five years. Betty leaves four children, Martin Comer and his wife Karin of Farmington, CT, Brian Comer and his wife Nancy of Anna Maria, FL, John Comer and his wife Susan of Canton, CT, and Maura Stamm and her husband Newell of Newington, CT; a sister, Mary Hogan, of West Hartford; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family extends their gratitude to the circle of caretakers who cared for mom with grace and compassion. Thank you to Jenny, Patty, Peaches, Leslie, Ashley, Carmen, and Cheryl for providing mom with comfort in her final days. Due to Covid restrictions, the family is having a private mass and burial. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elizabeth Comer O'Brien can be made to the Malta House of Care, 19 Woodland St, Suite 21, Hartford, CT 06105. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
