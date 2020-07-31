Elizabeth Crafa, 97, of Hartford, loving wife to the late Victor P. Crafa, peacefully passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Avery Heights. She was born May 5, 1923 and raised in Jamaica, NY, daughter to the late Alfredo and Filomena Crafa. Elizabeth was an Assistant Superintendent at Traveler's Insurance Co. retiring after many years of dedicated service. She was a member of Senior Centers, the West Farm Mall Walkers and a faithful communicant of St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Hartford. Elizabeth was an avid fan of the Yankees and UConn Women's Basketball. She took great joy in working in the little store at the Atria Hamilton Heights while living there. Elizabeth will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her loving family,; two daughters; Marie Dempsey of West Hartford, Victoria Crafa of Wethersfield, a son Andrew Crafa and his wife Natalie of Rocky Hill, four adored grandchildren, Melissa Dempsey with her husband Daniel Weiner, of West Hartford, Andrea Vargas and her husband Carlos, of NJ, Aaron Crafa and his wife Traci Protz of Cromwell and Ryan Crafa and his wife Amy of Portland and six great-grandchildren, Emma, Paige, Charlie, Kate, Mason and Waverly. In addition to her husband and parents, Elizabeth was pre-deceased by her brother Enrico (Henry) Crafa, sister Mary Albanese and son-in-law John Dempsey. She was a wonderful mother and her grandchildren meant everything to her. Due to health concerns, a private Mass and burial will be held August 1, 2020. A special thank you to all those who were associated with Atria Hamilton Heights, who touched her heart, especially Maureen and also for all the wonderful people at Avery Heights in Station 3, who took excellent care of her, especially Vivette (Agatha), Sue and Cheryl.



