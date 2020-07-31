1/
Elizabeth Crafa
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Crafa, 97, of Hartford, loving wife to the late Victor P. Crafa, peacefully passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Avery Heights. She was born May 5, 1923 and raised in Jamaica, NY, daughter to the late Alfredo and Filomena Crafa. Elizabeth was an Assistant Superintendent at Traveler's Insurance Co. retiring after many years of dedicated service. She was a member of Senior Centers, the West Farm Mall Walkers and a faithful communicant of St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Hartford. Elizabeth was an avid fan of the Yankees and UConn Women's Basketball. She took great joy in working in the little store at the Atria Hamilton Heights while living there. Elizabeth will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her loving family,; two daughters; Marie Dempsey of West Hartford, Victoria Crafa of Wethersfield, a son Andrew Crafa and his wife Natalie of Rocky Hill, four adored grandchildren, Melissa Dempsey with her husband Daniel Weiner, of West Hartford, Andrea Vargas and her husband Carlos, of NJ, Aaron Crafa and his wife Traci Protz of Cromwell and Ryan Crafa and his wife Amy of Portland and six great-grandchildren, Emma, Paige, Charlie, Kate, Mason and Waverly. In addition to her husband and parents, Elizabeth was pre-deceased by her brother Enrico (Henry) Crafa, sister Mary Albanese and son-in-law John Dempsey. She was a wonderful mother and her grandchildren meant everything to her. Due to health concerns, a private Mass and burial will be held August 1, 2020. A special thank you to all those who were associated with Atria Hamilton Heights, who touched her heart, especially Maureen and also for all the wonderful people at Avery Heights in Station 3, who took excellent care of her, especially Vivette (Agatha), Sue and Cheryl.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 30, 2020
Steve Roy
Family
July 30, 2020
Aunt Liz, my beloved maternal aunt. My heart is breaking since He has chosen to reclaim you, and I am unable to be there to say, “goodbye and Godspeed”. I am so grateful for the opportunity to have visited with you last year. Blessings to the hardworking care providers who so lovingly tended to you in your final days. When you see her, please embrace my Mom (your sister) for me. Uncle Henry would say it to me, so now I repeat to you, “Always...”
Marianne Albanese
Family
July 30, 2020
It's hard to find the words to remember my Aunt Liz because I have so many fond memories. Both my Aunt Liz and my Uncle Vic were always there for me. My entire life, if I was in or near Connecticut no visit was complete without a visit... the coffee pot was always on and if I called far enough in advance the best lemon meringue pie was waiting. I love you Aunt Liz and I will miss you - Ken
Kenny Bodwell
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved