Elizabeth "Betty" Czapla, 82, passed away peacefully at Middlesex Hospital from complications of Dementia. Born in Hartford, CT to Leonard and Jane (Caisse) Riccio. She attended Buckley High School until the age of 16 when she dropped out and went to work for the city of Hartford, Welfare Dept. She married Walter M. Czapla Sr. on June 1, 1957 at St. Peters church in Hartford. They were married for 56 years. They bought a home in Marlborough CT on the lake in 1960. They lived there for 26 years. She was a stay at home mom when her children were young and had various jobs as an "Avon Lady", Sold Mary Kay cosmetics, Fuller Brush, and Pequot Soda and was a 4-H Leader. During this time, she also obtained her GED, a very proud accomplishment. She then worked for Liberty Bank in Marlborough as a Head Teller for over 10 years. After which she got a job with the State of Ct. D.O.T. and worked on the Berlin Tpke. as a secretary for over 10 years. During this time Betty and Walt bought their dream home in East Hartford CT. on Syracuse Dr. and lived there for over 25 years. They attended church at St. Francis of Assisi in South Windsor, where they renewed their vows on their 50th wedding anniversary. They were also members of the Luna Club. After retirement she did Temp jobs, her favorite was working for the Manchester Police Dept. After Walt passed in 2013, she sold her home and moved to Brookdale Assisted Lliving in Glastonbury and eventually moved to Atria Memory Care in Rocky Hill. Her last 6 months were spent as a resident of Marlborough Health Care. She loved traveling with Walter especially annual trips to Las Vegas and the local casinos. She is loved and will be missed by her three children, Lori Rudker (John), Lisa Michaud (Joe), and Walter, Jr. (Lori); five grandchildren, Kyle and Sarah Rudker, Jennifer, Adam, andRandy Michaud; a brother, John Riccio, and a sister Marie Tardie (Frank); sisters- in- law, Ellen Riccio and Stephanie Dulka, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother Leonard Riccio Jr, Sisters- in- law,Marie Riccio and Mildred Pilarski and brother- in- law Joe Dulka. Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Monday July 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Samsel and Carmon Funeral home, 419 Buckland Rd. South Windsor. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday July 9, at 10:00 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. They family wishes to thank the staff on South 7 at Middlesex Hospital for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Betty's memory may be made to Middlesex Hospital, Attn: Philanthropy 28 Crescent Street Middletown, CT 06457; please reference South 7. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 6, 2019