Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Czapla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Czapla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Czapla Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Czapla, 82, passed away peacefully at Middlesex Hospital from complications of Dementia. Born in Hartford, CT to Leonard and Jane (Caisse) Riccio. She attended Buckley High School until the age of 16 when she dropped out and went to work for the city of Hartford, Welfare Dept. She married Walter M. Czapla Sr. on June 1, 1957 at St. Peters church in Hartford. They were married for 56 years. They bought a home in Marlborough CT on the lake in 1960. They lived there for 26 years. She was a stay at home mom when her children were young and had various jobs as an "Avon Lady", Sold Mary Kay cosmetics, Fuller Brush, and Pequot Soda and was a 4-H Leader. During this time, she also obtained her GED, a very proud accomplishment. She then worked for Liberty Bank in Marlborough as a Head Teller for over 10 years. After which she got a job with the State of Ct. D.O.T. and worked on the Berlin Tpke. as a secretary for over 10 years. During this time Betty and Walt bought their dream home in East Hartford CT. on Syracuse Dr. and lived there for over 25 years. They attended church at St. Francis of Assisi in South Windsor, where they renewed their vows on their 50th wedding anniversary. They were also members of the Luna Club. After retirement she did Temp jobs, her favorite was working for the Manchester Police Dept. After Walt passed in 2013, she sold her home and moved to Brookdale Assisted Lliving in Glastonbury and eventually moved to Atria Memory Care in Rocky Hill. Her last 6 months were spent as a resident of Marlborough Health Care. She loved traveling with Walter especially annual trips to Las Vegas and the local casinos. She is loved and will be missed by her three children, Lori Rudker (John), Lisa Michaud (Joe), and Walter, Jr. (Lori); five grandchildren, Kyle and Sarah Rudker, Jennifer, Adam, andRandy Michaud; a brother, John Riccio, and a sister Marie Tardie (Frank); sisters- in- law, Ellen Riccio and Stephanie Dulka, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother Leonard Riccio Jr, Sisters- in- law,Marie Riccio and Mildred Pilarski and brother- in- law Joe Dulka. Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Monday July 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Samsel and Carmon Funeral home, 419 Buckland Rd. South Windsor. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday July 9, at 10:00 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. They family wishes to thank the staff on South 7 at Middlesex Hospital for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Betty's memory may be made to Middlesex Hospital, Attn: Philanthropy 28 Crescent Street Middletown, CT 06457; please reference South 7. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now