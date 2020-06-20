In Memory of Elizabeth A. (Beth) Demanski Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Julia Demanski, 48, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born June 4, 1972, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT, she was the beloved daughter of Frank and June Demanski. Elizabeth (Beth) was raised in West Hartford, CT. The course of her life was infused with joy in finding new challenges to overcome. Beth attended Intensive Education Academy and graduated from Conard High School, representing her class as a graduation speaker. She earned a certificate from the I.C.E. Culinary Art Program from Manchester Community College. Among her many other accomplishments, she participated with the Very Special Arts program through which she presented one of her pieces to Mrs. O'Neill, wife of Governor O'Neill. As an equestrian, she competed in Connecticut's Special Olympics becoming the Grand Champion for the state and then going on to earn two gold medals at the International Special Olympics in Minnesota. Elizabeth learned to ski, modeled, and loved working in food preparation for some of West Hartford Center's restaurants. Beth enjoyed traveling, especially to her favorite destination, Walt Disney World. She lived independently in West Hartford Center under the guidance of the Jewish Community Living Association and happily visited the shops in the Center and Blue Back Square where many knew her name and would greet her cheerful smile. Beth was a member of VFW Post 9929 Women's Auxiliary in West Hartford, participating in many parades and other activities and was an integral part of Operation Rice Krispies in service to our troops overseas during the Persian Gulf War. Elizabeth loved the Lord and faithfully served Him as an alter server and a cross bearer for 32 years, at Saint Brigid Church, in West Hartford. Beth was an active member of St. Brigid's Ladies Guild. She is survived by her loving family Deborah DuPont of Poughkeepsie, NY; Dr. Rosanne Demanski and her husband, Thomas Andrews, of West Hartford; Teresa Shourie and her husband, Aaron, of Dunn Loring, VA; and, Christopher Demanski and his wife, Jill, from the southwest United States, as well as 12 adoring nieces and nephews: Joseph and Zachary DuPont; Gabriel and Hunter Demanski Nager; Bishan and Maya Shourie; and Shelby, Riley, Taylor, Michael, Brooke, and Gabriel Thomas Demanski. Beth also left behind her dear Auntie Janet (Wolfe) and sons, Roger, Robert and Ronald. Visiting hours will be Sunday, June 21, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. A celebration mass at Saint Brigid Church, Monday, June 22, at 10:00 in the morning and followed by a burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. Memorial donations may be made to Intensive Education Academy or the Jewish Community Living Association. Beth's family would like to thank all of the wonderful people who helped her to have a meaningful and fulfilling life. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 20, 2020.