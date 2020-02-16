Home

POWERED BY

Services
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth E. Barton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth E. Barton Obituary
Elizabeth E. (Kramer) Barton, 83, entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 14, 2020 at home. Born in Norwood, MA, daughter of the late Henry and Edith (Snow) Kramer, she lived in Santa Maria, CA and Glastonbury, CT before moving to Enfield in 1986. Elizabeth enjoyed reading, cooking, doing crafts, but the thing she enjoyed the most and was the proudest of was the way she decorated her home for Christmas. She leaves her husband of fifty-eight years, Donald F. Barton, two sons, Jeff Barton of Honolulu, HI, Scott Barton of Enfield, two daughters, Leah B. Baumgarten of Enfield, Naomi Moynihan of Hebron, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The funeral will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 7pm at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield. The calling hours will precede the service on Tuesday from 4-7pm. The burial will be private. Donations may be made to the .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -