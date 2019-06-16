Feury Elizabeth E. Elizabeth Ellen Feury. Betsy was born September 15, 1972 in Manchester to Robert and Marjorie (Monahan) Feury. A 1990 graduate of Tolland High School, she later graduated Rochester Institute of Technology class of 1994. She was a sales rep at Allied Printing Services, Inc. of Manchester until leaving to raise her family. After receiving her Master of Education degree from the University of St. Joseph, she taught graphic arts at Tolland High School for twelve years where she was actively involved in the life of the school as advisor to the student council, a class advisor, the coordinator to MCC and the curriculum liaison for the Tech Ed Dept. She was honored to serve as the President of Tolland Education. Betsy died peacefully in her sleep on June 12. In addition to her parents she is survived by her beloved children, Victoria, Jack and Melanie of Tolland; her brothers, Robert Feury, Jr. of Colonia, NJ and Matthew Feury and his wife Corinne and their children, Kelsey, Addison, Jocelyn and Gavin of Tolland and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Relatives and friends may join the family on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd (rt.195), Tolland. A Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at United Congregational Church of Tolland. (Please meet directly at church). Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery, Tolland. In keeping with her generous spirit and desire to help others, she was an organ donor. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Betsy's name to a scholarship via The Tolland High School Scholarship Fund, Inc which will be given to a graduating senior continuing their education in the Graphic Arts field. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com TOLLAND Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary