Maloney Funeral Home
55 Walnut Street
Winsted, CT 06098
860-379-3794
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Maloney Funeral Home
55 Walnut Street
Winsted, CT 06098
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Maloney Funeral Home
55 Walnut Street
Winsted, CT 06098
Liturgy
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church

Elizabeth E. Troy


1950 - 2020
Elizabeth E. Troy Obituary
Elizabeth Walsh Troy, 69, passed away at Hartford Hospital Saturday March 7th surrounded by family and friends. Beth was born in Winsted, May28th, 1950 to Catherine (Maloney) and James P. Walsh. She attended elementary school at St Anthony School, Winsted. For her secondary education she attended The Broadlea Academy in New York State and graduated from The Gilbert School, Winsted. She obtained her Associates Degree from Cazenovia College, Cazenovia New York, her BA from Saint Leo College in Dade City, Florida and her Certification in Art Education from the University of Massachusetts. As a young adult Beth sojourned to southern California, living and working there for some years. Upon returning to her home state, she made Hartford her home and obtained employment in the travel industry. She moved to Colebrook with her husband of 25 years Thomas C. Troy where she raised her two children and resided for over 30 years. Beth, was a Mother, wife, homemaker and friend to any neighbor in need. She was loved by her family members and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her daughter Mary Maloney Troy, son Thomas James Troy, brothers, James and Cornelius Walsh and their spouses Sandy and Kathleen, a sister Patricia Beeman, her husband Gary and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM from the Maloney Funeral Home, 55 Walnut Street, Winsted, to St. Joseph Church for the funeral liturgy at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday evening March 16th from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. A luncheon reception will directly follow the mass. Donations in Beth's memory may be made to a charity of your choosing. To leave condolences, please visit www.maloneyfuneral.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 13, 2020
