Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Elizabeth Taute
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Elizabeth H. Taute


1930 - 2019
Elizabeth H. Taute Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" H. Taute, 89, beloved wife of the late Robert G. Taute Sr., passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Born and raised in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Madeline (Quigley) Horan. She had lived in Wethersfield for over 30 years and was active in many clubs before retiring to Wellfleet, MA. Betty and Bob resided there for twenty years. After the death of her husband Betty moved back to CT to be near her children. She had been employed by Aetna and Crosier Printing; retiring from Aetna in 1989. She leaves behind her daughter Karen Sanders and her husband Anthony of Wethersfield and their two sons Robert and his wife Jenn, and William; her two sons Michael Taute and his wife Mary of Wethersfield and their daughter Kimberly and her fiancé Stephen Miskell; and Donald Taute and his wife Lisa of Hebron and their children Carolyn, Sam, Jack and his fiancée Stacy Targac, Emma, and Ingrid. Betty is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband Robert and her parents, Betty was predeceased by her son Robert G. Taute Jr, her brother Raymond Horan and her sister Nancy Molloy. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 11:00 AM, at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Village Cemetery, Wethersfield. Calling hours will be from 9:30-11:00, prior to the service at the funeral home. Donations in Betty's memory may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd, Ste 4b, Southington, CT 06489-1058. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 20, 2019
