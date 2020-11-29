Elizabeth "Betty" See Hill, 91 of Simsbury, beloved wife, mother, "nanny" and dear friend to many died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on November 23, at Mclean Health Center in Simsbury, CT. Betty was born March 28, 1929 in Springfield, VT, the daughter of the late Philip H. and Mildred P. See. She was a graduate of Walnut Hill School and Colby Sawyer College. She spent her early years in Padanaram, MA where she was an avid racer of small sailboats. At the age of 13, she met the love her of life, John. They married after college and moved to Simsbury where they lived for over 60 years. As a resident of Simsbury, Betty was a member of Child & Family Services, Simsbury Auxiliary, and was a founding member of Hopmeadow Country Club. She was a former Ladies Club Champion at Hopmeadow and competed statewide for many years in the Connecticut State Golf Association. While competing in tournament golf, Betty achieved the improbable, she had 3 holes in one. Betty also loved traveling, playing bridge, UConn Women's Basketball, the Red Sox and her beloved mocha chillers. Above all, Betty's favorite place to be was with family. She lived for our phone calls, visits together and precious time spent with grandchildren. Betty kept us all laughing. Her beautiful smile lit up the room and her genuine warmth and compassion was evident to all who knew her. Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband John, and brothers Philip and Frederick See. She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Dexter and her husband Jim of Hampton Falls, NH, her son John Hill Jr. and his wife Rhonda of Greenwich, CT. She leaves six grandchildren, Sarah, Eric and his wife Renee, Tyler and his wife Emily, Jonathan and his wife Liz, Alison and her husband Manton and Chandler and his wife Susan, 4 great grandchildren Rory, Grayson, Baker and Henry. She also leaves several loving nieces and nephews. The Hill family expresses heartfelt thanks to mom's wonderful caregivers at Mclean for the past year and a half. Their tender hearts and sense of humor brightened every day for her. Due to the current situation, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Church of Christ, 689 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT 06070. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Betty's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuberalhome.com
