Elizabeth Hyland Cowell passed away unexpectedly of a stroke at UCONN Health on November 22 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Torrington on January 1, 1946, the daughter of the late George and Johanna (Slater) Hyland. She was a 1964 graduate of Litchfield High School. She went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree in Education from UCONN in 1968 and her Master's Degree in Education from Central Connecticut University in 1973. Elizabeth enriched many young lives as an elementary school teacher at the Harwinton Consolidated School for 34 years, before retiring in 2002. During her retirement years, she taught Art at Immanuel Lutheran School for eleven years and served as a part-time babysitter for her grandchildren. Elizabeth was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Collinsville and enjoyed teaching Sunday school, ushering, and volunteering. Her greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time at her children and grandchildren's school events and athletic games and volunteering. Elizabeth loved to bake chocolate chip cookies, brownies, and endless meals for her family. In her passion for traveling, she went to South Africa, England, Egypt, Italy, Scotland, Ireland, Greece, Hawaii, Mexico, and France. She also enjoyed vacationing with her family in Maine and spending time at her cottage on Highland Lake. She looked forward to watching and supporting UCONN basketball and loved to learn, explore, and seek new experiences. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Wayne Anderson Cowell of Burlington, her daughters; Jennifer Block and her husband Bryan, Amanda Nocera and her husband Stephen, her son; Christopher Cowell and his wife Kristen, her grandchildren; Bria Block, Elijah Block, Joshua Nocera, Emma Nocera, John Cowell, and Cameron Cowell, her brother; George Francis Hyland Jr. and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Hyland Baker, Evelynn Hyland Lukacs, and Patricia Hyland Ragalye. Her family will receive friends on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 3 PM to 6 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon, CT 06001. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10 AM at Carmon's. The burial will proceed immediately following at the Hillside Cemetery in Torrington, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elizabeth's memory to Trinity Episcopal Church Collinsville, PO Box 374, Collinsville, CT 06022 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences and to view the service on Saturday, November 28th, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.