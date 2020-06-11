Elizabeth "Betty" Irene (Kennison) Arienzale, 87, of Wethersfield and formerly Hartford, beloved wife of the late Dominick Arienzale, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday (June 7, 2020). She was born in Willimantic on November 23, 1932; the daughter of the late Leroy Kennison and Emily (Wheaton) Fisher. Elizabeth was a 1952 graduate of Windham High School where she participated in Windham Players, Commercial Club, Rifle Club, Glee Club, and Washington Club. She enjoyed swimming, dancing, ice skating, drawing, listening to music and records, collecting stamps, salt and pepper shakers, and photographs. Elizabeth started her working career as a data recorder and keypunch operator at UConn in the Analytical Accounting Department. Years later, she worked the famous "mother shift" at Traveler's Insurance Company as a keypunch operator. She retired years later from the Department of Motor Vehicles. In her younger years, Elizabeth enjoyed ceramic classes and made many beautiful items including a complete Nativity set. She lived for summer, family vacations at Black Point Beach in Niantic which always included her dear grandmother, Ida. Elizabeth was enthusiastic about cooking and loved sharing and acquiring new recipes. One of her favorite hobbies was working on puzzles. Her passion for knitting created afghans for many family members over the years. She was a huge fan of the New York Yankees and the UConn Women's Basketball team. She loved military whist card games and outings at the casino where she would play the slots and was an avid bingo player. One of her favorite places was Tea Roses Tea Room in Cromwell which she frequented with her granddaughters. Elizabeth's favorite trips were to Canada with her husband, Dominick. She was a past president of St. Anne's Sodality of St. Augustine's Church in Hartford, a member of the Women's Club at St. James Church in Rocky Hill and former Corpus Christi Church in Wethersfield, a member of Mt. Carmel-St. Cristina Society, and a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Community of the Third Order of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. She was a communicant of St. James Church, Rocky Hill as well as Christ the King Parish, Wethersfield. Elizabeth was predeceased by her devoted husband, Dominick, of 55 years. She is survived by her four children, Melanie (Arienzale) Lovelace and husband Nicholas, Marie Arienzale, Gina (Arienzale) Perusse, and Gennaro "Jerry" Arienzale and wife Kimberly. She also leaves behind four adored grandchildren, Christine (Perusse) Brush and husband Corey, Christopher Lovelace, Catherine (Lovelace) Franceschi and husband Fernando, and Lauren Arienzale, as well as two great grandchildren, Emily and Riley Franceschi. She is also survived by her sister, Jeannette M. Jaquith, and brother, William E. Fisher. Sincerest thanks to Father Moran of the Church of the Incarnation in Wethersfield. The family also wishes to thank the staff at the Atria Greenridge Place in Rocky Hill. A very special thank you to Visiting Angels and the Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care of Meriden for their compassion and guidance through this process. Elizabeth will be remembered for her feisty, Irish spirit and her playful sense of humor and she will remain in our hearts forever. Elizabeth's family wishes everyone to know that it was a privilege and honor to compassionately care for her; it was truly one of their greatest blessings. "The more you die before you die, the less you have to die when you die." A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Parish, Wethersfield. Burial will take place privately at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Funeral services have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield, CT. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 11, 2020.