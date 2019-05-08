Elizabeth Jane (Banning) Nolan, 83, wife of Charles Herbert Nolan, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at her home. She was born February 6, 1936 in Hartford, daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Jane (Olden) Banning and had lived in East Granby prior to moving to Simsbury 8 years ago. Elizabeth enjoyed spending time outdoors and planting flowers, cooking and music. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her husband Charles, she is survived by her daughter, Tambra Collazo of Hartford; her grandchildren, Rebecca, Matthew, Thomas, Joshua, Nickolas, Timothy and Errol; her great grandchildren, Arielle, DJ, Amarrah, Jemilla and Nylah; her siblings, Alice, Mary, Joseph, Jaquelene and Bruce and several nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends on Friday, May 10th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. A funeral service will start at 1:00 PM at the funeral home followed by burial in Simsbury Cemetery. Please visit Elizabeth's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 8, 2019