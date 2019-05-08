Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Nolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Jane Nolan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Jane Nolan Obituary
Elizabeth Jane (Banning) Nolan, 83, wife of Charles Herbert Nolan, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at her home. She was born February 6, 1936 in Hartford, daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Jane (Olden) Banning and had lived in East Granby prior to moving to Simsbury 8 years ago. Elizabeth enjoyed spending time outdoors and planting flowers, cooking and music. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her husband Charles, she is survived by her daughter, Tambra Collazo of Hartford; her grandchildren, Rebecca, Matthew, Thomas, Joshua, Nickolas, Timothy and Errol; her great grandchildren, Arielle, DJ, Amarrah, Jemilla and Nylah; her siblings, Alice, Mary, Joseph, Jaquelene and Bruce and several nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends on Friday, May 10th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. A funeral service will start at 1:00 PM at the funeral home followed by burial in Simsbury Cemetery. Please visit Elizabeth's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now