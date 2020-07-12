1/
Elizabeth Janice Flynn
1949 - 2020
Elizabeth Janice Flynn, 71, of Windsor, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home. Born in Hartford on January 13, 1949, daughter of the late Lawrence and Eileen (Muir) Duperry, she was raised in Windsor and was a graduate of Windsor High School, Class of 1967. After high school, Elizabeth attended Wheaton College and after graduating continued her education at Boston College. Elizabeth later returned to Connecticut and took a position with the State of Connecticut and retired after 30 years in 2009 as a court planner. She leaves a daughter, Elizabeth Gable of Ellington; a grandson, Myles Lawrence Gable of Ellington; a sister, Kathleen Pamela Green and her husband James of Bridgeville, DE; a nephew, Jeffrey Green and his wife Flavie of Chicago, IL; and a niece, Allison Beaulieu and her husband Nicholas of Seattle, WA. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 13, 1 p.m., at the Riverside Cemetery, East Street, Windsor. Memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Cat Connection, 40 Stevens Mill Rd., Windsor, CT 06095 or by visiting, www.ctcatconnection.org. For online condolences and to view the services on or after July 13th at 1 p.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Marlene Preissner
Friend
July 11, 2020
Beth, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and Myles.
Sue Stankiewicz
Friend
July 11, 2020
Dear Beth and Myles. Please take comfort in knowing that she is in the arms of God. May she Rest In Peace
Sue Marcotte
Friend
July 11, 2020
Beth- my thoughts and prayers are with you and Myles at this sad time. I hope you find some solace knowing that your mom is now at peace and resting with the angels!
Thinking of you,
Lauren Morris
lauren morris
