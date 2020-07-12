Elizabeth Janice Flynn, 71, of Windsor, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home. Born in Hartford on January 13, 1949, daughter of the late Lawrence and Eileen (Muir) Duperry, she was raised in Windsor and was a graduate of Windsor High School, Class of 1967. After high school, Elizabeth attended Wheaton College and after graduating continued her education at Boston College. Elizabeth later returned to Connecticut and took a position with the State of Connecticut and retired after 30 years in 2009 as a court planner. She leaves a daughter, Elizabeth Gable of Ellington; a grandson, Myles Lawrence Gable of Ellington; a sister, Kathleen Pamela Green and her husband James of Bridgeville, DE; a nephew, Jeffrey Green and his wife Flavie of Chicago, IL; and a niece, Allison Beaulieu and her husband Nicholas of Seattle, WA. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 13, 1 p.m., at the Riverside Cemetery, East Street, Windsor. Memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Cat Connection, 40 Stevens Mill Rd., Windsor, CT 06095 or by visiting, www.ctcatconnection.org
