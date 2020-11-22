1/1
Elizabeth Joyce "Betty" Hobbs
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Joyce Hobbs, 90, of Granby, beloved wife of Ernest "Joe" John Hobbs, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home. Born in Birmingham, England on March 6, 1930, daughter of the late Jack and Eva Makin, she was the oldest of five children. Betty lived in Birmingham and Bristol, England and had lived in Canada for two years before immigrating to the United States and settling in Granby, CT in 1966. She worked as a dental assistant in Granby for over 30 years, retiring from Dr. Kirschbaum's practice in her late 70's. Betty was an EMT for the Granby Volunteer Ambulance Association for many years as well. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing, completing crossword puzzles, spoiling her grandchildren and taking trips with her husband and family around New England. Besides her devoted husband, she leaves a son, Philip Hobbs and his wife Esta of California; a daughter, Ann Boardman of Westfield, MA; a son-in-law, Mark Boardman of Granville, MA; four grandchildren: Lt. Col. in the US Army Alexandra Hobbs and her twin sister Natalie Nagle, Kate and David Boardman; and three great-grandchildren. Betty and Joe were married for 70 beautiful years, representing the epitome of true love. She will always be remembered for her kindness, British sense of humor and wit and caring heart. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association by visiting, www.alz.org/ct or to the Granby Ambulance Association, by visiting, www.granbyambulance.org/donate. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved