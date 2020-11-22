Elizabeth "Betty" Joyce Hobbs, 90, of Granby, beloved wife of Ernest "Joe" John Hobbs, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home. Born in Birmingham, England on March 6, 1930, daughter of the late Jack and Eva Makin, she was the oldest of five children. Betty lived in Birmingham and Bristol, England and had lived in Canada for two years before immigrating to the United States and settling in Granby, CT in 1966. She worked as a dental assistant in Granby for over 30 years, retiring from Dr. Kirschbaum's practice in her late 70's. Betty was an EMT for the Granby Volunteer Ambulance Association for many years as well. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing, completing crossword puzzles, spoiling her grandchildren and taking trips with her husband and family around New England. Besides her devoted husband, she leaves a son, Philip Hobbs and his wife Esta of California; a daughter, Ann Boardman of Westfield, MA; a son-in-law, Mark Boardman of Granville, MA; four grandchildren: Lt. Col. in the US Army Alexandra Hobbs and her twin sister Natalie Nagle, Kate and David Boardman; and three great-grandchildren. Betty and Joe were married for 70 beautiful years, representing the epitome of true love. She will always be remembered for her kindness, British sense of humor and wit and caring heart. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
