Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Cemetery
863 S. Main St.
Torrington, CT
ELIZABETH L. Jauregui Obituary
Elizabeth Jauregui, 71, of Harwinton, passed away peacefully the morning of July 23rd. She left behind her loving and dedicated son, Brian Hannon, her brother Ronald, and many other friends and family. She was predeceased by her parents Adeline and Joseph Jauregui. Liz loved nature, volunteered at the Warner Theater in Torrington, and was a kind person. A service will be held at 11am on October 4th at St. Francis Cemetery located at 863 S. Main St. in Torrington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Warner Theater at www.warnertheater.org, or mailed to 65 Main St. Torrington CT, 06790
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 2, 2019
