Elizabeth L. Katz, of Canton, MA, passed away on May 11, 2020, three years after her beloved husband of 57 years, Howard Katz. Betty was 81 years old, and she is survived by her children Nancy Katz of Brookline, MA and Robert Katz and Robert's partner Lori Todd of Chapel Hill, NC and her deeply loved granddaughter Genna Bromley of Brookline, MA. The daughter of Margaret Bock Lewis and Robert Lewis, she grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and lived and taught in Texas, Norway and New Hampshire while her husband was in the Air Force. She started her family in Thompsonville, CT and then settled in West Hartford, CT for 52 years before finally moving to her apartment in Canton, MA. Even after leaving Brooklyn, Betty was a New Yorker and never lost her love of the city. She could often be heard saying "you can take the girl out of New York, but you can't take New York of the girl." She made regular trips to Manhattan to go to art Museums, walk the streets, and be in the bustle of NYC. Betty graduated from Erasmus Hall High School and New York University, and later returned to Central Connecticut State College to earn two Master's degrees in Education. As a special education teacher in Glastonbury, CT for 25 years, she was passionate about her students. She reveled in sharing about her former students when she met them again years after she got to work with them. Betty was strong and courageous. After being diagnosed with Cancer and given one year, she held back her cancer for nine years, living life more fully than ever. She enjoyed worldwide travel adventures with Howie. She loved Howie's sense of humor, always laughing at his bad puns and jokes. Betty will be remembered for her laughter, her strength, and her brisket. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dana-Farber Gynecologic Cancer Research (Dana-Farber.com) or to a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.