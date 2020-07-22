Elizabeth Leete

Elizabeth (Betty) Baker Leete of West Hartford, CT, died on July 15. She was 86, having continued in active law practice until she was 84. Betty was born July 31, 1933, in Frankfort, Kentucky, the oldest child of Lisle Baker Jr.and Mary Elizabeth Turner Baker. She graduated from the Louisville Collegiate School for Girls and Wellesley College. Betty met her husband, Harmon Leete, on a blind date for the Yale Junior Prom, and they married in 1955. Betty attended the University of Connecticut Law School at 40 years of age, graduated summa cum laude, and ranked first in her class all three years. Following law school Betty clerked for Justice Alva Loiselle at the Connecticut Supreme Court, and during her clerkship had the honor of interviewing for a clerkship with Justice White of the United States Supreme Court. In 1980 Betty formed Leete, O'Neill & Kosto, which at the time was the largest all-woman firm in Connecticut. Betty limited her practice to Immigration Law in 1990 and served as Chair of the Connecticut Association of Immigration Lawyers. Betty retired from her firm in 2018, but continued to do occasional immigration work up until her death. Betty adored musicals and opera, was a fanatical recycler, and was famous for completing the New York Times crossword in pen. Always up for an adventure, Betty took each of her grandchildren on a trip, including Space Camp (at 81) and an environmental schooner (at 80). Even at 85 years of age, she was up to speed on the latest technology, and hosted zoom conferences with her children and book club during the pandemic. Betty was predeceased by her husband Harmon (2012), her son Lisle (2018) and her sister Mary Stuart Kimmel (2013). She is survived by her children: sons Bill Leete (Emily), Russell Leete, daughter Virginia Leete Beach (Charles) and daughter-in-law Lauri Leete, and her grandchildren: Christopher and Zachary Leete, Gus, Max and Ben Beach. She is also survived by two of her three siblings, Louise Seiler, of Louisville, Kentucky, and R. Lisle Baker, of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. A memorial service is planned for 11 AM on Saturday, July 26 at First Church of Christ Congregational, 12 South Main St., West Hartford. Only 25% capacity is permitted, accordingly, please RSVP the Church using the following the link: https://bit.ly/LeeteService
A memorial service is planned for 11 AM on Saturday, July 26 at First Church of Christ Congregational, 12 South Main St., West Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Ocean Conservancy, https://oceanconservancy.org/donate/honor-memorial-giving/