Elizabeth Leete
Elizabeth (Betty) Baker Leete of West Hartford, CT, died on July 15. She was 86, having continued in active law practice until she was 84. Betty was born July 31, 1933, in Frankfort, Kentucky, the oldest child of Lisle Baker Jr.and Mary Elizabeth Turner Baker. She graduated from the Louisville Collegiate School for Girls and Wellesley College. Betty met her husband, Harmon Leete, on a blind date for the Yale Junior Prom, and they married in 1955. Betty attended the University of Connecticut Law School at 40 years of age, graduated summa cum laude, and ranked first in her class all three years. Following law school Betty clerked for Justice Alva Loiselle at the Connecticut Supreme Court, and during her clerkship had the honor of interviewing for a clerkship with Justice White of the United States Supreme Court. In 1980 Betty formed Leete, O'Neill & Kosto, which at the time was the largest all-woman firm in Connecticut. Betty limited her practice to Immigration Law in 1990 and served as Chair of the Connecticut Association of Immigration Lawyers. Betty retired from her firm in 2018, but continued to do occasional immigration work up until her death. Betty adored musicals and opera, was a fanatical recycler, and was famous for completing the New York Times crossword in pen. Always up for an adventure, Betty took each of her grandchildren on a trip, including Space Camp (at 81) and an environmental schooner (at 80). Even at 85 years of age, she was up to speed on the latest technology, and hosted zoom conferences with her children and book club during the pandemic. Betty was predeceased by her husband Harmon (2012), her son Lisle (2018) and her sister Mary Stuart Kimmel (2013). She is survived by her children: sons Bill Leete (Emily), Russell Leete, daughter Virginia Leete Beach (Charles) and daughter-in-law Lauri Leete, and her grandchildren: Christopher and Zachary Leete, Gus, Max and Ben Beach. She is also survived by two of her three siblings, Louise Seiler, of Louisville, Kentucky, and R. Lisle Baker, of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. A memorial service is planned for 11 AM on Saturday, July 26 at First Church of Christ Congregational, 12 South Main St., West Hartford. Only 25% capacity is permitted, accordingly, please RSVP the Church using the following the link: https://bit.ly/LeeteService. Social distancing and face coverings are required for attendance.To Leave online condolences and to view the live-streamed service, please visit www.Leetestevens.com and visit Betty's obituary page which will have an available link at the beginning of her obituary Sat. July 25th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Ocean Conservancy, https://oceanconservancy.org/donate/honor-memorial-giving/

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
July 22, 2020
I worked with Betty's husband Harmon at IAE International Aero Engines AG and got to know Betty at the IAE Christmas parties and barbecues held at Betty & Harmon's home in West Hartford. What an amazing couple they were! We send our deepest sympathy to the family and know that you have endless memories that will always be cherished.
Ann & Dick Pettee
Ann Pettee
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Betty was my neighbor these past 30 years, a kind and caring lady. May she Rest In Peace.
Kathleen Garrity
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Mrs Leete worked hard for us when we needed her and we will be forever grateful. The world has lost an honest, hard working woman.
Gene Schempp
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
I knew Betty through our respective law practices and we had several cases together. Betty was a caring and compassionate attorney. My sympathy to Betty's family on your loss.
Karen Renzulli Lynch
