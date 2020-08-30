Elizabeth "Betty" (Fulco) Lo'Stimolo, 91, passed peacefully on August 27, in Charlotte, NC, where she resided for the last few years. She was born in Hartford on June 28, 1929 to Dominic and Theresa Fulco. She grew up in Hartford and attended public schools, where she met Tony Lo'Stimolo. As they liked to tell it; he told her in elementary school that he was going to marry her and she always laughed and scoffed at his bravado and silliness. But, in the end, he was right. She and Anthony C. Lo'Stimolo were married on November 25,1950 for over 60 years until his passing in April 2011. Betty was employed for many years in the insurance industry, working at The Hartford, Travelers, and Fireman's Fund before retiring. Upon her retirement, her work took a new direction and she devoted her time to caring for infants at The Stork Club in Newington for many years. She was loving and nurturing and loved watching her little ones grow. She and Tony were longtime residents of Rocky Hill and Newington. She was a communicant of the former St. James Church in Rocky Hill. She was happiest at the beach and earlier in her life spent many summers at the family cottage at Chalker Beach in Old Saybrook, CT. She always loved reminiscing about those times She and Tony enjoyed traveling in their RV and they could be found hitting the road most weekends, although she was not always as enthusiastic as he was about their prospective journeys. Betty was an avid reader, enjoyed doing word puzzles and loved listening to music; sometimes you could even get her up to dance. She will be remembered for her wicked sense of humor, the twinkle in her eyes when she laughed, her strength, independence, and stubborn streak, and her huge heart and generous spirit. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her three daughters: Janet M. Clark, Wethersfield, Rosemary E. Towle, Rocky Hill, and Pamela A. Lo'Stimolo, Charlotte, NC and her grandsons, Justin Clark, Brent Towle and his fiancée Katie O'Leary and Kyle Towle. In addition, she is also survived by her sister, Mary Rich and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Paul, Nick, Dominic and Frank Fulco and her son in law Randolph Towle. Betty also leaves behind her good friend and roommate, Helen Canty and honorary daughter, Kathy Canty, both of whom provided her with much love, care and support over the past few years. We will be eternally grateful to them both for all they did to insure she enjoyed a quality life in her last chapter. Mass and burial services will be private at the convenience of the family. There are no prior visiting hours. Betty's favorite charity was St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Please feel free to share a contribution with them in her memory, in lieu of flowers, etc.