Elizabeth "Betty" M. Hurtado, 96, of Windsor, CT died Monday, April 20, 2020 at the West Hartford Health & Rehab where she had recently been a resident. Born in Stonington, CT she was the daughter of the late August and Mary (Costa) Sylvia. Betty was employed for many years at Emhart Glass in Windsor. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Windsor, a former member of Christ the King Church in Bloomfield and a member of the Rosary Society. In her earlier years, she enjoyed roller skating, dancing, playing bridge crocheting and knitting. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Ralph W. Hurtado and a brother, James Sylvia. She is survived by her two sons, Richard Hurtado and his wife, Lissa and William Hurtado; sister, Theresa Bell of San Diego, CA; four grandchildren, Paul and James Hurtado both of Wolfboro, NH., Jason Hurtado and his wife, Heather, of Windsor Locks, CT and Shawna Prajzner and her husband, Edward, of Enfield, CT; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews in Stonington, CT and Westerly, RI. Funeral services and burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2020