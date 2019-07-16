Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rockwell Park
Jacob St.
Bristol, CT
Elizabeth Mahar Obituary
Liz passed away on June 11, 2019. There will be no formal calling hours. Burial will be private out of state. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 21st at Rockwell Park, Jacob St., Bristol, CT in the Stonehouse building from 1-5pm. Donations in her honor/name can be made to donors choice or to Maine Veterans Project, 45 Columbia St., Bangor, Maine 04401. Cards for the family can be sent to Stephanie Engblom, 675 Terryville Ave., Bristol, CT 06010.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 16, 2019
