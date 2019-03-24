Elizabeth "Betty" Muldowney Mayo died on March 13, 2019 at her home in Farmington. She was born in Hartford on August 20, 1931 and lived in the Hartford area all of her life, over 61 years of which were spent with her beloved late husband, Joseph Charles Mayo, who predeceased her by 72 days on December 31, 2018. Betty and Joe were married in 1957, and raised their family in their much loved home on Fernwood Rd in West Hartford. They moved to Farmington in 2009. Together, they were life-long parishioners at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford. Betty graduated from Mt. Saint Joseph's Academy in 1949 and from Saint Joseph's College in 1953. She received a Master's degree from the University of Hartford in 1957. Betty was an elementary school teacher in the Hartford Public Schools for many years, the longest of which was at Clark Elementary School where she taught English as a Second Language. Later in her career, she was a specialist with the Connecticut Mastery Test where she helped prepare Hartford students for success, along with administering and grading portions of the exam. Betty enjoyed playing tennis, reading and gardening, as well as many summer vacations at Provincetown on Cape Cod with her family. She was an ardent supporter of the Boston Red Sox and the UCONN Men's and Women's basketball teams. Family activities also included Red Oak Hill Swim and Tennis Club in Farmington, CT and the Springfield Ski Club in Blanford, MA. After retirement, she and Joe traveled frequently with their longtime friends Bob and Nancy Wilson throughout the U.S. as well as Europe.She taught her children the values of honesty, hard work, acceptance, and charity for others.She is survived by 4 children: Catherine Mayo of Jamaica Plain, MA and her adopted son Delmace, Joseph Mayo Jr. of Hampton NH, his wife Kim Rivest and stepdaughter Bonnie Branson, Sharon Charron of Campton, NH, her husband Wayne and stepdaughter Charlee-ann McMahon, Susan Mayo of Martinez, CA, her wife Helen Muscolo and stepchildren Kelly Hand and Michael Muscolo. She is also survived by her dearest cousin, Mary Catherine Tompkins of West Hartford, who was like a sister to her.At her request, there are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Cathedral of St. Joseph, 140 Farmington Ave, Hartford on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the Office of Radio Television, Archdiocese of Hartford 15 Peach Orchard Rd., Prospect, CT 06712-1052 http://www.ortv.org/donate.html. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary