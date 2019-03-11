Elizabeth R. McCoy, 80, of Plainville, CT Pastor of Bethel Apostolic Church, Middletown, CT. entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain General. Elizabeth was born in Latta, South Carolina and was the daughter of the late John L. and Marie (Walker) Robertson. She worked as an Assemblywoman for New Departure for several years. Pastor McCoy loved traveling, cooking, gardening, sports and especially her UCONN teams. Elizabeth is survived by her beloved husband of sixty-two years, Deacon James D. McCoy of Plainville, CT, her two sons - James D. McCoy, Jr., and Jonathan McCoy and his wife Natalie all of New Britain, CT, her three daughters - Elizabeth Marie McCoy of Plainville, CT, Jacquelyn G. LaVoy and Charlene Aiken both of New Britain, CT, her nine grandchildren - John, Tyrell, Tatiana, Charmane, Tyrone, Demetrius, Jasmine, Jonathan, Jr. and Desiree, her eight great grandchildren – Papoose John, Mia, Donta, Ava, Delilah, Jordan, Stella and Julius and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pastor McCoy was predeceased by her three brothers Lewis A. Douglas, John L. Robertson, Jr. and Julius I. Robertson and her sister Eloise McCrimmon.Homegoing Celebration for Pastor McCoy will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethesda Apostolic Church, 249 Stanley St., New Britain, CT. with Bishop Dale I. Shaw, Sr., Pastor, presiding. Committal service and final resting place will be in Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at Bethel Apostolic Church, 520 East Main St., Middletown, CT. Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday at Bethesda Apostolic Church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the McCoy family or to share a memory of Pastor McCoy, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary