Elizabeth Molloy

Elizabeth Moore Molloy died peacefully on July 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. "Bette" was born in Glasgow Scotland where she lived until she was 20 when she met her husband, John Molloy. Together, they emigrated to Canada, where they enjoyed 11 happy years and had four children before settling in Simsbury in 1963 when they joined the Ensign Bickford community. Bette and John were active participants in the town. They made many lifelong friends, enjoyed a tight-knit Scottish-American circle, joined St. Mary's Parish, and raised their children on Hopmeadow Street where Bette lived until 2019. She was a devoted mother who, after raising her children, began a career as an interior designer at BKM Enterprises, earned her IBD certification for commercial business design and grew an impressive reputation in the greater Hartford area. When she retired to travel with her husband and devote time to her grandchildren, she continued her passion and hobby as a part-time collector and reseller of antiques. Bette loved opera, the Hartford Stage and Bushnell Theater, cups of tea, and her close friends. More than anything else, Bette loved her family, especially her ten grandchildren who were the light of her life. She was predeceased by her husband, John, and is survived by sons Edward Molloy and his wife Elisabeth of Granby and their children, Katherine, Alison and William; and Brian Molloy, his wife Wendy of Newtown and their children Sam and Emily; her daughters: Jennifer Molloy Ryan, her husband Jeffrey of Simsbury and their children John and Ailsa; and Marjorie Molloy Malpiede of Needham, MA and her sons Edward, Michael and Jack. The Molloy family would like to recognize the unparalleled staff on the Chapel Crossing Unit at McLean for their incredible care and compassion, especially during the current pandemic. Under the circumstances, a mass of Christian burial will be limited to immediate family. A celebration of Bette's life will take place as soon as it is safe to gather a larger crowd. If you would like to honor Bette, please simply follow her life-long advice to "be kind and do your share." If you would like to donate to a cause in Bette's name, please consider the Friends of Simsbury Public Library.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store