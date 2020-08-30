Elizabeth Moriarty, born in Old Saybrook CT, 4/27/28 to Meyer and Josephine Hansen passed from this world 7/25/20. She was the wife of Jack Moriarty for 29 years, sister of Dennis Bushnell (Va), mother of Maureen Cusack (VT), Kerry Hastings (CT), Sean Powell (CT), grandmother of Ryan Cusack (VT), Justin Cusack, Zachary Hastings (NJ), Andrew Hastings (NY), Erin Nelan (CT), Sarah Dolan (CT), and great grandmother of Emmet Cusack (VT), Stella Cusack (VT), Audrey Nelan (CT), Abigail Dolan (CT), Eloise Hastings (NJ), Cecilia Menard (MA), and two great grandchildren she never quite got the chance to meet. She was stepmother to Justine Moriarty (CT) and Jane Moriarty (PA). Betty was predeceased by husband Jack and grandson Justin. Betty was a graduate of The Morgan School in Clinton CT and attended Hartford Hospital School of Nursing. She was co-owner, with husband Jack, of Moriarty Shoes for 28 years. Betty and Jack spent some of their happiest times in Stuart, FL always appreciating the beach, water, and sunsets. Betty was a loving and generous mother and grandmother. She had a great quest for knowledge and desire to be informed that never quit. She was an avid reader and familiar face in many libraries and bookstores in the area. She will be sorely missed by her children, grand children, and great grandchildren, but Grandma Betty tales will continue to live on. There was a private graveside service, due to Covid restrictions.



