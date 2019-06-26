Elizabeth Page Gilbert, "Nancy", age 81 of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1938 in New York City, NY to the late Nelson Whitney Page and Elizabeth Ann (Waterman) Page. Nancy grew up in West Hartford, CT, enjoying summers at camp in Vermont and at the beach in Rhode Island. Following graduation from Oxford School, she attended Elmira College graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Education, and then went on to receive her Master of Science in Education from Wheelock College. She became interested in the civil rights movement, and after attending a Civil Rights Conference in Washington D.C. and seeing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. preach at a local church, she and her college friends organized a March in Elmira, NY in support of the movement. Nancy taught 2nd grade full-time in Connecticut and later was a substitute teacher for various elementary grade levels in Oregon and several nearby schools in the Newark Delaware area. Nancy joined the American Association of University Women and The League of Women Voters and held board positions in both. She was also an Editorial Assistant for her husband's two prestigious math research journals, Applicable Analysis and Complex Variables, that were subscribed to by major universities worldwide. Nancy was passionate about playing and teaching tennis. She played both singles and doubles at the Advanced A Level and proudly won many tournaments. She also loved the challenge of a good game of bridge or chess. Nancy was truly a vibrant personality, happily chatting with everyone in town, always finding the beauty and uniqueness in every individual. Nancy is survived by her husband, Dr. Robert Pertsch Gilbert of 40 years; daughters: Catherine Ann Cogswell (Dr. John Schienman) of Tolland, CT, Carol Marie Cogswell Fleck (Alan Fleck) of Landsdale, PA, and Dr. Jennifer Page Gilbert (Po Chen) of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren: Theo Fleck and Sara Fleck; brother, Bertrand Page (Elizabeth) of Keswick, VA; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dewitt "Satch" Page. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc., 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. Family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Guests are encouraged to wear bright colors in celebration of the brightness of Nancy's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the " " or "League of Women Voters" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary