Elizabeth "Liza" Papageorgiou, age 63, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. Elizabeth was born on September 18, 1955, in New York, New York to the late Antonios and Mary Karasavas, she was the beloved wife of Harry Papageorgiou for 45 years. After graduating from Mother Cabrini High School, Elizabeth started working for Washington Federal Bank in New York. Over the years, Elizabeth worked for Society for Savings, later Bank of Boston, and SBLI. Before retirement, Elizabeth worked for the Glastonbury School System. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two children, Peter and Maria, along with her daughter-in-law Courtney and son-in-law Christopher, and her four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Harrison, Katie, and Nicholas. Elizabeth is also survived by her sister Aphrodite (Altman) her niece Stacie, her aunt Stella, along with countless other family members. She was predeceased by her brother Chris. Elizabeth had a passion for cooking and feeding anyone who entered her home. Growing up, she learned how to cook from her father who was a chef. Elizabeth loved to recreate recipes and took pride in her Greek cooking. Elizabeth loved to travel with her family to Greece and Florida and loved the beach. Elizabeth's greatest joy was having Sunday dinner with her children and grandchildren.The family would like to thank Dr. Elena Ratner, her team, and the wonderful nurses at Yale Smilow Cancer Center for their extraordinary care. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, June 6th from 5:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church located at 480 Racebrook Road in Orange, Connecticut. A funeral service will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral located at 433 Fairfield Avenue in Hartford, Connecticut on June 7th at 10:00a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elizabeth's memory may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven Hospital, 20 York St., New Haven, Connecticut 06510. The Celentano Funeral Home is assisting the family with her arrangements. If you wish to leave a condolence please visit www.celentanofuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary