Elizabeth "Betty" PETERSON

Elizabeth "Betty" PETERSON Obituary
Elizabeth, 86, peacefully passed away on March 21, 2019. She leaves to mourn, her daughter Sandra. Elizabeth was a kind, caring, compassionate, gentle souled woman with a wicked sense of humor. You fought the good fight Mom! If you find someone who needs a helping hand, please help them. And NEVER stop fighting to end animal cruelty and abuse. Rescue, adopt, love. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allan Leventhal Memorial Fund, Bolton Veterinary Hospital, Bolton, CT or your local animal shelter or food bank. "I may not get to the city often, but when I do, boy, there goes the tater money!"
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019
