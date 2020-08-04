Elizabeth Radaskiewicz

Elizabeth (Carlson) Radaskiewicz, 88, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Robert J. Radaskiewicz, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Elizabeth was born in Bristol on December 13, 1931 and was the daughter of the late John A. and Elizabeth (Bradley) Carlson. Elizabeth was born and raised in Bristol and was a parishioner at St Joseph's and upon marriage St. Stanislaus Church. She spent many years working with Salvon Tailors as a seamstress and at Bradlees department store. She enjoyed traveling with her sister during their retirement and went on several trips with friends through the Bristol Senior Center. Elizabeth is survived by her children Robert T Radaskiewicz and Darlene, Elizabeth Deegan and John, William Radaskiewicz, Patricia Curry and Kevin; her sister-in-law Margaret Orzell. Elizabeth was proud to be grandmother to: Heather Davis and Tom, Sean and Reese Radaskiewicz, Erin Curry; and great grandson Sawyer Davis. She also will be missed by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she is predeceased by her brother: Thomas Carlson and Joan; her sister: Margaret C. Litke and Rhinehardt; her sister-in-law Marie and Elwell Downs and her brother-in-law: John Orzell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West Street, Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the Radaskiewicz family. Please visit Elizabeth's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
