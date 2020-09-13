Elizabeth Reichart

Karen,

I am so sorry to hear of your mom’s passing. She was such a wonderful lady. She was so strong and left her family so much. She would have done anything for her family. I know she was super proud of all your accomplishments your children and your success. As your college roommate I was able to observe the relationship between you and your mom. I always know she was strong loved you and would do anything. I know you’re going to miss her so much I’m sending you all my love I wish I could be there to give you a hug.

Kimalie Wassick

Friend