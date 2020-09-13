Elizabeth Reichart

Elizabeth "Bettie" (Bauer) Reichart, 85, of Newington passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Wolfgang and Teresa (Fischer) Bauer and loving wife of the late Herbert Reichart. Bettie grew up in Bloomfield and graduated from Fischer Junior College. She and Herb married in June of 1959. They settled in Newington to raise their family where she resided for the past 55 years. She was a people person involved with the Twin Mothers Club, Girl Scouts, and continually welcomed friends and family to her home. She returned to work as an administrative assistant in the healthcare industry. During her retirement she traveled and had many lunch dates with her friends. Bettie was an avid Husky fan. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Newington and currently a member of the Hartford Liederkranz. Bettie loved her children and grandchildren and was extremely proud of them and their accomplishments. She leaves two daughters and sons-in-law, Ann Marie and John Hedges of Glastonbury, Karen and Gregory Ericson of Newington and a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Lynn Reichart of Glastonbury; her grandchildren, Alexander, Connor and Sarah Ericson and Christopher and Kaitlyn Reichart. She was predeceased by a sister, Anna Schiessl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 14th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington. She will be lovingly laid to rest with her husband Herbert in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Calling hours are private. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving her family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Mary, 626 Willard Ave, Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory with Bettie's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.