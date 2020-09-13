1/2
Elizabeth Reichart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Bettie" (Bauer) Reichart, 85, of Newington passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Wolfgang and Teresa (Fischer) Bauer and loving wife of the late Herbert Reichart. Bettie grew up in Bloomfield and graduated from Fischer Junior College. She and Herb married in June of 1959. They settled in Newington to raise their family where she resided for the past 55 years. She was a people person involved with the Twin Mothers Club, Girl Scouts, and continually welcomed friends and family to her home. She returned to work as an administrative assistant in the healthcare industry. During her retirement she traveled and had many lunch dates with her friends. Bettie was an avid Husky fan. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Newington and currently a member of the Hartford Liederkranz. Bettie loved her children and grandchildren and was extremely proud of them and their accomplishments. She leaves two daughters and sons-in-law, Ann Marie and John Hedges of Glastonbury, Karen and Gregory Ericson of Newington and a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Lynn Reichart of Glastonbury; her grandchildren, Alexander, Connor and Sarah Ericson and Christopher and Kaitlyn Reichart. She was predeceased by a sister, Anna Schiessl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 14th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington. She will be lovingly laid to rest with her husband Herbert in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Calling hours are private. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving her family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Mary, 626 Willard Ave, Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory with Bettie's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 12, 2020
To Ann, Karen & Bob: My heartfelt sympathy on the loss of your mom. I will always remember the times she helped me out with the kids. Please know that you are all in my thoughts and prayers. The wonderful memories that you shared will carry you thru the days and in the future.
I am grateful to have known Bettie.
Love, Nina
Nina
September 12, 2020
Anne Marie, Karen, Bobby, I’m am so very sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you during this very difficult time. I hope the beautiful memories of your mom give you peace and moments of joy. Lisa
Lisa Hartunian Campbell
Friend
September 12, 2020
Karen,
I am so sorry to hear of your mom’s passing. She was such a wonderful lady. She was so strong and left her family so much. She would have done anything for her family. I know she was super proud of all your accomplishments your children and your success. As your college roommate I was able to observe the relationship between you and your mom. I always know she was strong loved you and would do anything. I know you’re going to miss her so much I’m sending you all my love I wish I could be there to give you a hug.
Kimalie Wassick
Friend
September 11, 2020
AnnMarie your mother must have been an amazing person to have raised such a wonderful daughter we love you
Peggy n Sande
Peggy Swan
Friend
September 13, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved