Elizabeth "Betty" Shine Reilly, 88, of Boston, MA and Washington, NH passed away on Friday May 8, 2020 at Legacy Memory Care at OceanView in Falmouth, Maine. Her life as a mother and grandmother was her greatest joy. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years James T. Reilly in 2006, and her son John in 2010. Betty (Mom, Gram, Grandma) is survived by two daughters, two sons, three daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Pat Reilly of Arlington, MA; Ellen Reilly of Washington, NH; Jim and Anne Reilly of Falmouth, ME, Meghan Reilly of Allston, MA, Isabelle, Chris and Sebastian Raphial of Cumberland, ME; Patty, Christopher and Teagan Reilly of New Hampshire; and Dan of Portsmouth, NH, Anneliese of Tamworth, NH, lan of Portland, ME, Jacob of New Zealand, and Hannah Reilly of Willimantic, CT. Betty was the daughter of the late William and Ellen Farrell Shine. She was born in Hackensack, NJ and grew up in Maywood, NJ before starting her family and living in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, West Los Angeles, CA, Pines Lake, NJ, Fullerton, CA, Pines Lake, NJ again, Simsbury, CT, Carmel, IN, Simsbury, CT again, Washington, NH and Boston, MA. She was happiest in and by the water including her time as a member of the competitive synchronized swimming Aquacons and many summers at the lake. She was an avid reader and enjoyed establishing a lending library for neighbors in Boston. After raising five children she attended college earning a degree in accounting, worked as an office manager and volunteered providing income tax assistance. She is predeceased by her older brothers Bill Shine and John Shine, her friend and John's wife Ann Conlan Shine, her younger sister Virginia Shine, and cousin Louise Hallahan O'Connell, all of whom she loved and missed dearly. She is survived by her sister-in-law Jackie Shine and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial ceremonies and burial will be held at a later time in Washington, NH when social gathering restrictions allow. Her family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a food bank in your local community.



