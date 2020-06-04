Elizabeth (Betty) Richard, 98, of Windsor Locks, CT entered into Eternal Rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 40 years Harry L. Richard. She is survived by her four children, Jean Oiumette, Harry E. Richard, Robert Richard, and Margaret Regis; 9 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and 23 great great grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.at Carmon Funeral Home,1816 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, CT. An hour visitation will be held prior to the service from 12- 1p.m. Burial will take place in Springdale Cemetery, East Windsor. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 4, 2020.