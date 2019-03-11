Home

Elizabeth Rose Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" (Lyons) Rose, 78, of Newington, wife of Donald L. Rose Sr., passed away Friday (March 8, 2019) at Rapid Recovery and Rehabilitation in Newington. Born in Waterbury, Betty lived in Newington since 1974 and was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit. Besides her husband Don, she leaves two sons, Brian Rose of Windsor Locks; and Donald L. Rose, Jr. of Cabot, Arkansas; a grandchild; two great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by a brother, William "Bill" Lyons and a sister, Ruth Yovina. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 10 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will be in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Calling hours are Wednesday morning from 9 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of CT, 35 Cold Spring Road, Suite 412, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 11, 2019
