Elizabeth (Savage) Bolduc, 92, formerly of Plainville and Southington, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Plainville, after a courageous battle with COVID-19. Elizabeth was the beloved wife of the late Alcide F. Bolduc. Elizabeth was born October 9, 1927 in New Britain, the daughter of the late Charles and Nellie (Wolfe) Savage. Known as Betty to her family and friends, she graduated from New Britain High School. Betty played clarinet and flute with the NBHS marching band and was the only female member. Betty loved tending to her flower gardens, appreciated music, and enjoyed traveling with her husband. She also participated in programs at the Calendar House in Southington, enjoying years of painting and poetry. Betty was a former Communicant of St. Dominic Church in Southington and Our Lady of Mercy Church in Plainville. Betty leaves her son, Christopher and his wife Ofelia of Burlington, her daughter, Deborah Arcari of Plainville, her grandchildren, Joel Arcari of Mystic, Timothy Bolduc and his wife Jennifer of New Jersey, Sara Almeida, also of New Jersey, and her great grandchildren Rachel and Emma Bolduc. She was predeceased by her sister Ruth (Maffee) and bother Kenneth. There are no calling hours. A memorial service in celebration of Betty's life will be held and announced at a later date, when all are able to safely gather together. Memorial donations may be made to the Calendar House, 388 Pleasant Street, Southington, CT 06489. The Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville, is in care of the arrangements. For additional information, or to leave words of condolence, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.