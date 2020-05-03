Elizabeth S. Kiczuk, 96, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Kiczuk passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born February 9, 1924 in Windsor, daughter of the late Louis and Frances (Gancarz) Sampeck, she lived in Windsor all her life. Elizabeth was employed at the Travelers for 10 years before starting a family, after her kids were all grown, she helped care for her parents and then went back to the Travelers for another ten years before retiring. She loved music and was a member of the Windsor Musical Hatters, she was a parishioner of St. Gabriel Church and very devoted to her family. She is survived by five children, Diane Kiczuk of Windsor, Joan Kiczuk of East Hartford, Linda Kennedy and her husband Peter of Southington, Kenneth Kiczuk of Gulfport, MS, Dorothy Felt and her husband Barry of Palmyra, PA; three grandchildren, Kristin Kennedy-Martin and her husband, David of Southington, Michele Cozzolino and her husband Michael of Plantsville, Allison Felt of Harrisburg, PA; two great grandchildren, Joseph and Olivia Cozzolino. She was predeceased by her eight siblings. Special thanks to all the staff at The Pines at Bristol Center especially the 2nd Floor and to Constellation Hospice for the care provided to Elizabeth. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Constellation Hospice, 850 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield, CT 06109 or to Lewy Body Dementia, 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of arrangements.



