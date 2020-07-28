Elizabeth Sibicky

Elizabeth (Russell) Sibicky, of Griswold, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born in New Britain and was the daughter of David and Frances (Vail) Russell. Liz graduated from the Ona Wilcox School of Nursing, received her bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College, ME, and received her master's degree in Adult Health Nursing from Quinnipiac University. Liz lovingly and passionately cared for her patients over her 40-year career in various roles as a labor and delivery nurse, nurse educator and leader, diabetes educator, and most recently as an APRN in endocrinology at The William W. Backus Hospital. She was involved in the Boy Scouts of America with her children and served as Chairman of the Town of Griswold Ethics Committee. As an enthusiastic volunteer, she supported the Make-A-Wish Foundation Sunflowers for Wishes for 17 years and the Griswold Sunflower 6K. Surviving her are her husband, Charles Sibicky, Jr.; two sons, David and his wife Brandy of Griswold; and Christopher and his wife Stephanie of Mansfield, MA; two sisters, Linda Sniadack of Kensington and Ann Dilling of New Britain; an aunt, Hazel B. Vail of West Hartford; nine nieces and nephews; and two grandsons, Nathan and Jacob, who were the light of her life. Calling hours will be held Thursday 5 to 7 PM at Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Rd, Griswold, CT. A graveside service will be held Friday 10 AM at Pachaug Cemetery, 999 Voluntown Rd, Griswold, CT. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
In lieu of flowers, in Liz's honor, please donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and/or give a donation of blood.