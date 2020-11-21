Elizabeth Hall Illingworth Stremlau (Betty), 105, of Chester, died on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving, devoted husband William Stremlau with whom she spent 64 years raising a family and trotting the globe. Mrs. Stremlau was born December 20, 1914 in Meriden CT. She attended local Meriden schools and was an active congregant at First Church. Over her 105 years Elizabeth lived in Meriden CT, Washington D.C., Montserrat BWI, Stuart and Melbourne FL, Deep River CT, and for the last 14 years resided at Chester Village West in Chester CT. Betty was an avid golfer who enjoying playing with her family and friends well into her 90's. Much like golf, every activity Betty tried she mastered but none as well as needlepoint. Her needlepoint work, each a treasured masterpiece in its own right, tells the story of her life She leaves her beloved daughters, Susan Stremlau Tobin, and Jane Stremlau, Susan's husband Reverend Joseph Tobin, grandchildren Martha Hall Tobin of Gilbert, AZ, Jonathan Stremlau Tobin and his wife Dr. Christina Feller of Chester, Elizabeth Jane Casper, and Thomas William "Toby" Casper of West Hartford, and great-granddaughter Addison Tobin, daughter of Jonathan. She also leaves a treasured nephew John J. Stremlau of Johannesburg, South Africa. Betty was also predeceased by Thomas Casper the late husband of Jane and her great-granddaughter Claire Elizabeth Tobin, daughter of Jonathan and Christina. Betty's entire family are eternally grateful to Betty K. who cared so lovingly and compassionately for Betty for the last 3 years and to Barbara Jones and Priscilla "Boo" Merritt, the heart and soul of Chester Village West. Services will be held at a later date. To share a memory or express a condolence to Betty's family, please visit: www.rwwfh.com
. Arrangements are by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, in Centerbrook.