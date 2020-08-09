Elizabeth "Betty" Jagielski, 98, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Avery Heights in Hartford. Next month she would have been 99 years old. Betty was born in Hartford on September 21, 1921, to the late Andrew and Janina (Roznowski) Jagielski. She graduated from Bulkeley High School and lived in Hartford and the Elmwood section of West Hartford her entire life. Until her retirement, Betty worked as a bookkeeper for several local major corporations. She loved to travel, mostly within the US, and especially enjoyed trips that she took to Hawaii and San Francisco. She also made a memorable trip to Cuba many years ago. Betty was also an ardent Red Sox fan. Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by her brother, Ed Jagielski; her nephew, Drew Jagielski; and her great-nephew, Eddie Jagielski. She leaves to mourn her passing, her sister-in-law, Irene Jagielski; her nephews, Edward and Paul Jagielski; a niece, Karen Jagielski; and a nephew-in-law, Joe Cassidy. She also leaves a great-niece, Rachael Jagielski, two great-nephews, Richard and Bobby Jagielski; as well as special and dear nieces-in-law, Barbara Jagielski and Gayle Jagielski. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11, 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Beautiful memories are quietly kept, of an Aunt we loved dearly and will never forget. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
