1/1
Elizabeth T. Jagielski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Jagielski, 98, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Avery Heights in Hartford. Next month she would have been 99 years old. Betty was born in Hartford on September 21, 1921, to the late Andrew and Janina (Roznowski) Jagielski. She graduated from Bulkeley High School and lived in Hartford and the Elmwood section of West Hartford her entire life. Until her retirement, Betty worked as a bookkeeper for several local major corporations. She loved to travel, mostly within the US, and especially enjoyed trips that she took to Hawaii and San Francisco. She also made a memorable trip to Cuba many years ago. Betty was also an ardent Red Sox fan. Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by her brother, Ed Jagielski; her nephew, Drew Jagielski; and her great-nephew, Eddie Jagielski. She leaves to mourn her passing, her sister-in-law, Irene Jagielski; her nephews, Edward and Paul Jagielski; a niece, Karen Jagielski; and a nephew-in-law, Joe Cassidy. She also leaves a great-niece, Rachael Jagielski, two great-nephews, Richard and Bobby Jagielski; as well as special and dear nieces-in-law, Barbara Jagielski and Gayle Jagielski. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11, 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Beautiful memories are quietly kept, of an Aunt we loved dearly and will never forget. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved