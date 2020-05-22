Elizabeth Valentukonis
Elizabeth Valentukonis, 67, of New Britain, CT, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth was born in New Britain, CT and was the daughter of the late Edward and Leocadia (Skoniecni) Slomski. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School and attended Central CT State University. Elizabeth worked for several years as a tax assistant at Aetna Life & Casualty Co. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Sanson Cabinets. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved the beach and the sun. Elizabeth is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Valentukonis of New Britain, CT; her two sons, Robert and his wife Binh of San Jose, CA and Mark Valentukonis and his wife Joyce of Wethersfield, CT; her two brothers, Steven Slomski of Farmington, CT and Edward Slomski of Berlin, CT; and a sister in Avon, CT; and her six grandchildren: Landon, Logan, Dylan, Emma, Gabriella and Abigail. The family would like to thank the staff at the Hospital of Central CT Oncology Dept., Emergency Dept., and the staff at the cancer center infusion unit for their great loving care. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations in Elizabeth's name may be made to The Hospital of Central CT Cancer Center, 100 Grand St. New Britain, CT. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Valentukonis family or to share a memory of Elizabeth, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM

Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
MAY
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
May 21, 2020
Good bless rest In peace you had tough time your husband is a legend
Howard f jacobs
May 21, 2020
Dicky I am so sorry for you and your families loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. The Galante's
Ernie Galante
