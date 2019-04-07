Elizabeth "Betty" W. Jourdan, 88, beloved wife of Donn C. Jourdan of Windsor, passed away while at Hartford Hospital on the morning of April 5, 2019. She was born in Hartford on September 19, 1930, daughter of the late Merle Williams Whipple and Grace (Hastings) Whipple, and grew up in Windsor graduating from the Chaffee School and attending First Church. Betty attended Pembroke College and retired from Hartford Hospital in 1988 as a Secretary on the C8L nursing unit. Although living in the same town with parents who were friends, Betty and Donn first met in college and married on October 20, 1951 in the First Church of Windsor. After briefly living in West Hartford, Betty and Donn settled in Windsor in 1953. After she retired, they moved to East Lyme (Niantic) where they enjoyed nine years on the Connecticut coast. Betty's passion in life was cooking! She received no formal training and instead sharpened her skills over time learning from her mother and other relations. Betty was fearless and creative, similar in many ways to one of her most admired chefs, Ms. Julia Child. She enjoyed making messes and using every dish in the kitchen if the results were a delicious success. Over the years, Betty impressed her family with her inspirational cooking and the massive recipe card collection housed in her kitchen drawer. She even published a collection of personal culinary triumphs in a cookbook entitled "Soup to Nuts". Even though the bittersweet memories of Betty's final days in her kitchen this past week may be fleeting, the mouth-watering memories of her coffee and chocolate ice cream cake will endure forever.In addition to her husband Donn, she leaves five children: David & Cathy Jourdan of East Windsor, Stephen & Linda Jourdan of Littleton, CO, Barbara L. Kinney of Windsor, Richard Jourdan of Port Orange, FL, and Douglas & Cheryl Jourdan of Windsor; nine grandchildren, Errin, Sabrina, Kristen, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Zachary, Rebecca, Alyssa, and Troy. Betty was predeceased by her son-in-law, Michael Kinney.Betty's family will receive friends at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor from 4 - 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019. A private burial will be held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Church of Windsor, 107 Palisado Ave., Windsor, CT 06095 or to the . To sign her guest book and leave notes of condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary