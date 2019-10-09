Home

March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-4200
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA 23222
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
280 Windsor Ave
Windsor, CT
View Map
Ella Bell Ellison Obituary
74, of Richmond, VA. departed this life on 10/6/19. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Tucker. She leaves cherished memories to a loving and devoted husband, Eddie Ellison,Jr.; daughter, Candice Hudson (Andre); grandson Michael Hudson; siblings, Delcina McGlothin, Maxine T. Dunn, Flora Hicks (Thomas), Denise Tucker, Paytreen Mink (Dennis), Robert Tucker (Darlene) and Roy (Ann) Tucker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Final arrangements will be held on October 14, 2019 @ 10:00 AM @ Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Ave, Windsor CT. 06095
Published in The Hartford Courant from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
