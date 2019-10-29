Home

Ella C. Michaud


1924 - 2019
Ella C. Michaud Obituary
Ella (Cole) Michaud, 94, of East Hartford, loving wife of 29 years of the late Simon Michaud, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Riverside Health Care & Rehabilitation Center, East Hartford. Born in Rockland, ME on November 24, 1924, a daughter of the late Carroll L. and Zelma (Randall) Cole, she had been a resident of East Hartford for the past 50 years. Prior to her retirement, Ella was employed for 34 years by Cigna Insurance Company in Hartford. A woman of strong faith, Ella was a long-time active member of South Congregational – UCC of East Hartford where she was a faithful member of the Monday Bible study and volunteered on many ministries. She was also a past member and deaconess at the Rocky Hill Congregational Church. Ella loved playing bingo at the East Hartford Senior Center, and enjoyed decorating and painting sweatshirts for her family and friends. Ella is survived by two daughters, Patricia Hughes Walworth and her husband, Mark Walworth, of Rocky Hill, Ruth Bell and her husband, Roy, of Manchester; a step-son, Robert S. Michaud and his wife, Lisa, of Stafford Springs; three step-daughters, Irene Ficara and her husband, Ronald, of Coventry, Linda Jeski and her husband, Dan, of South Windsor, Donna Broccolo and her husband, John, of Bradford, RI; a brother, Millard Cole of Rockland, ME; eighteen special grandchildren; fifteen adored great-grandchildren; three cherished great, great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Funeral service will be Friday (November 1st) at 10 am at the South Congregational-UCC, 1301 Forbes Street, East Hartford with Rev. Fredd Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park, (Section #28), Elm Street, Rocky Hill. Ella's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday (October 31st) from 2 – 5 pm at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ella's name may be made to the South Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 1301 Forbes Street, East Hartford, CT 06118. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 29, 2019
