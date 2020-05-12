Ella Pearl (Campbell) Watson, 77, of Manchester died Tuesday, April 29, 2020 at her home. She was employed by the Hartford Board of Education, retiring after more than twenty years of service in the school nurse's office. She was a member of Greater Christ Temple Church of God in Christ for more than forty-five years, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and on the Mother's Board. She is survived by her sons William Watson of New York and Vincent Watson (Amber) of Manchester, CT; Her grandchildren Messiah, Yolanda, Evan and Niayah. Her brothers Tommy Lee (Winnie) Campbell of Baltimore, MD, and Edward Campbell (Pamela) of Bloomfield, CT; four sisters, Clara Singleton, of Manchester, CT. Hattie J. Kirkland of Ohio, Eva Hayes of Atlanta, GA and Gloria J. Hauser of Beaver Falls, PA, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her sister Nettie B. McDonald and brother Arthur Campbell, Jr. "SURELY GOODNESS AND MERCY SHALL FOLLOW ME ALL OF THE DAYS OF MY LIFE: AND I WILL DWELL IN THE HOUSE OF THE LORD FOREVER." Psalms 23:6



