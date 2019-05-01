Home

Ellen A. Mesick Obituary
Ellen A. (Seagrave) Mesick, 59, of Enfield, beloved wife of Gene W. Mesick peacefully passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital. Daughter of JoAnne (Grant) Seagrave and the late Charles A. Seagrave, she was born on April 27, 1959. Ellen worked for many years as an x-ray technician, and after raising her family, returned to work as a subsitute teacher for the town of Enfield. In her free time, Ellen enjoyed arts and crafts, teaching children, and camping trips with her family. In addition to her loving husband, Ellen is survived by her children, Gene Mesick, Jr. and his fiancé, Michelle O'Leary, Matthew Mesick, and Jonathan Mesick; her mother, JoAnne Seagrave, and her beloved dog, Buddy . Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family for visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd, Enfield. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hazardville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen's memory may be made to the P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 1, 2019
