Ellen C. Visnyei
1955 - 2020
Ellen Cole Visnyei, of Redding CT, passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2020. Ellen was born on June 1, 1955 in Grand Rapids Michigan, the daughter of the late Donald L. Cole and Betty Bigford Cole. Ellen graduated from Avon High School, earned a Bachelor's Degree at Ithaca College and went on to complete her Master's Degree in Education from Fairfield University. Ellen was passionate about teaching and taught English at Amity Middle School, served as the English Department Chair at Ridgebury Middle School and worked as an English teacher at Notre Dame Catholic High School. She was admired by her students and fellow teachers for her intelligence, humor and quick wit. Outside of the classroom she could be found pursuing her calling as an Advanced Master Gardener, playing tennis or doting on her grandchildren. She is survived by George Visnyei, her devoted husband of forty three years , her three children, Catherine Steczkowski and her husband Robert Steczkowski of Trumbull CT, Douglas Visnyei and Lauren Swanson of Kings Beach, CA, and Benjamin Visnyei and his wife Janessa Visnyei of Kings Beach, CA, her sister Nancy Cole and husband Walter Miller of Bethany CT and Ocala, Fl, her brother Bruce Cole and his wife Marcy Cole of Libertyville, IL, and her brother William Cole and his wife Alison Swain of Avon, CT. Ellen was an amazing and adventurous Grandmother to her two grandchildren, Madeline Cole and Josephine Grace Steczkowski. Every Christmas season Ellen's family would gather to decorate her famous butter cookies which were thoughtfully rolled out using her impressive collection of antique rolling pins. Ellen also had an endless love of learning, most recently learning to play the ukulele and painting landscapes. Her most recent accomplishment was a years long project to restore the Redding Parade Path and Gazebo at the Redding Town Hall. The family will be holding a private service led by Rev. Dr. Dean Ahlberg, Sr. Minister of First Church of Christ Congregational in Redding, CT. Memorial donations may be made to the Redding Parade Path. Online donations can be made by clicking on the following link: https://townofreddingct.org/community/civic-organizations/parade-path/ or checks may be sent to Town of Redding Parade Path, PO Box 1028, Redding Center, CT 06875. The Bethel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hull Funeral Home - Danbury
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Ellen. I just saw her a few weeks ago and she was her usual vivacious self! My heartfelt condolences to the entire Visnyei family.
Michele Grande
Friend
August 27, 2020
I have many fond memories of Ellen but one of my favorites was when she recited some lines from her role as Mrs. Paroo (Music Man) in the East Ridge Main Office, complete with a perfect accent. She was full of energy and enthusiasm and her love of teaching was apparent. I am very saddened by her loss.
Arlene Litt
Arlene Litt
Coworker
August 27, 2020
I am heartbroken hearing the news about Ellen. My time at East Ridge Middle
School was made special when working with Ellen, and producing our ERMS morning show. My thoughts and prayers are with George and with her children. May you Rest In Peace Ellen.
Peg Inserra
Friend
