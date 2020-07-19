Ellen DuBoff, a longtime Shelton, Connecticut teacher and sports coach, died peacefully in her Land O'Lakes, Florida home on Thursday evening at the age of 74. She was the daughter of Dr. Leonard DuBoff and Ruth Bernstein DuBoff, and the sister of James DuBoff, all of whom predeceased her. Ellen is survived by her nephew, Jonathan DuBoff of Avon, Connecticut, sister-in-law Mila of High Springs, Florida, maternal aunt, Shaye Rosenfield of Stamford, Connecticut, uncle Irving Bernstein of Brewster, New York, and more than 20 first cousins and their families. Ellen was a graduate of William Hall High School in West Hartford, Connecticut, and earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Syracuse University. Her many interests included spending time with her large extended family, art, photography, reading, history, travel, and sports--especially New York Yankees baseball and Syracuse basketball. Ellen will be lovingly remembered by her students, friends, and family members for her warmth, caring, and generosity, as well as for her love of dogs, especially her loyal Yorkshire Terrier, Yogi. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Valley Community Foundation in memory of Ellen DuBoff, in care of the Shelton Non-Endowed Scholarship Fund to benefit a deserving member of the Shelton High School Girls Track Team. Gifts may be made on-line to the Valley Community Fund at http://www.valleyfoundation.org
or mailed to 253-A Elizabeth Street. Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences may be expressed at segalfuneralhome.com
.