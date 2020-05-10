Ellen Frances Oland, 70, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away on May 8, 2020 from complications due to cardiac sarcoma. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Mark; her heartbroken children, Jordan and his wife Ann, Lauren and her husband Christopher; and her adoring grandchildren Lucas, Dylan, Zoe and Perry. She was selfless, caring, thoughtful and beautiful, and we will carry her generous heart in our hearts each and every day, forever. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen's memory may be made to Connecticut Children's Pediatric Center for IBD.



