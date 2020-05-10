Ellen Frances Oland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Frances Oland, 70, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away on May 8, 2020 from complications due to cardiac sarcoma. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Mark; her heartbroken children, Jordan and his wife Ann, Lauren and her husband Christopher; and her adoring grandchildren Lucas, Dylan, Zoe and Perry. She was selfless, caring, thoughtful and beautiful, and we will carry her generous heart in our hearts each and every day, forever. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen's memory may be made to Connecticut Children's Pediatric Center for IBD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 10, 2020
Ellen was a very thoughtful & loving person. My thoughts are with her family.
Jeanne Lavoie
May 10, 2020
Ellen was sunshine personified. She was a towering force of goodness in a diminutive frame. My sympathies to Mark, Jordy and Lauren and their family. I am honored to have known her.
Tom
Friend
May 10, 2020
Always a pleasure to interact with. Such joy and love in everything she did. She will be missed dearly.
Dick Marsan
Coworker
May 10, 2020
Heartfelt sympathies on Ellens passing. I worked with Ellen at Ames. She was funny, caring, and a very special person.
Gail Gagnon
Friend
May 9, 2020
Mark and family saddened to learn of Ellens passing. Our thoughts are with you and your family. Stu & Ellen Roth
Stuart Roth
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved