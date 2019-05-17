Ellen (Hogan) Venti, 72, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Thomas Venti, passed away Wednesday, May 9, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was born on April 3, 1947 in Rockville daughter of the late John and Julia (Stepnowski) Hogan. Mary Ellen was self employed as a real estate appraiser for many years before retiring. Ellen had a knack for finding hidden treasures everywhere she visited. Ellen had a love of decorating, gardening and a strong thirst for knowledge. She is survived by her son James Venti and his wife Rachel; her sisters Jean Callahan and her husband Barry and Carla Goolsby and her husband Brian ; her two grandsons; Tyler and Aidan Venti and her two nephews Matthew Callahan and Thomas Goolsby. Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. in Manchester on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Private burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery, Rockville at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 17, 2019