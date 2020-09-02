1/1
Ellen Joyce Fries
1954 - 2020
On Sunday August 30, 2020, Ellen Joyce Fries passed away at the age of 66 at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT after a brief battle with cancer. Ellen was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles Fries, Jr. of Levittown, NY and leaves behind her son and his wife, Richard and Jean Mari, of West Hartford, CT, her step-children, Charles Fries III of Valley Stream, NY and Joan and Jason Kitt of Coram, along with her grandchildren, Abby and Katie Mari, and Gabriel, Daniel and Hannah Kitt. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who were very dear to her in Connecticut and New York. Ellen was born on June 3, 1954, the third of six children, to Joseph and Marie Ignarro of Brooklyn, NY. She grew up in Queens with her siblings, Rosemarie Getzoni (husband Peter), Joann Ignarro (deceased), Michael Ignarro (deceased), Theresa Snyder (husband Richard) and Joseph Ignarro. Despite living in Queens, she became a devout Bronx Bombers fan and her love of the Yankees was surpassed only by her love for a handsome NYPD Captain named Chuck Fries. Ellen and Chuck spent many happy years living together in Levittown, NY where Ellen laid down roots working at King Kullen and making good friends with her co-workers and customers. Ellen and Chuck enjoyed traveling together around the US to iconic destinations like Disney World, Universal Studios, Hollywood, the Baseball Hall of Fame, Denver, Las Vegas, and Nashville. Ellen was a generous host and wonderful cook, throwing many parties for families and friends. After Chuck's passing in 2011 Ellen relocated to West Hartford, CT to be close to her son, Rich, and family. While the bagels and pizza were never as good, Ellen truly loved the time she spent watching, and helping, her grandchildren grow. She has been a constant cheerleader, reliable gamer in Go Fish, War, Spades, and all things fun related, and she is loved by her grandchildren to the moon and back. She is loved immeasurably by her son and her nieces and nephews who grew up with her sass, her dry humor, and her delicious sauce. She passed away peacefully listening to Rich talk about a Yankees win against the Mets and we know she is happy to be reunited with Chuck. Calling hours are 4-6pm Wednesday, September 2nd at Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, CT. A private funeral service will be held Thursday, September 3rd for family. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
