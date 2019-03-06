Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Weller Funeral Home
493 Whitney Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-6912
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Whitney Center
200 Leeder Hill Road
Hamden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Zempsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen L. Zempsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ellen L. Zempsky Obituary
Ellen L. Zempsky passed away peacefully at age 87. Born in Brooklyn, NY she grew up on Long Island in Rockville Center. She lived her entire married life in a wooded house in Woodbridge, CT. A maverick for her time she graduated from NYU and received a Master's degree in Library Science from Columbia University. Ellen enjoyed library positions in many settings; early on at the Brooklyn Public Library and later on at the Western New England Psychoanalytic Society and the Connecticut Hospital Association. Ellen was a lover of art museums, travel, shopping, books and of course the library. After retiring she volunteered for several years as a docent at the Yale University Art Gallery. She traveled around the world with her husband Burt who passed away in 2018. They were very devoted to each other. They especially loved the winters they spent in a small apartment in Nice, France enjoying the sites and relaxed dinners together. She will be sadly missed by her children Dina and Bill and their spouses Andy and Janna as well as grandchildren Leah, Sam, Noah, Eli and Kyle. A service will be held at Whitney Center, 200 Leeder Hill Road, Hamden CT, Wednesday March 6, 2019 at 11:30 am. The interment will be in the Eastside Cemetery, 157 Pease Rd., Woodbridge, CT. Donations in Ellen's memory can be made to the Division of Pain and Palliative Medicine at Connecticut Children's Medical Center or to the . The Weller Funeral, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book please visit: www.wellerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Weller Funeral Home
Download Now