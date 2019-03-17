The heavens are rejoicing and the angels are thrilled to welcome their newest member Ellen (McCarthy) Mills, 99, of Glastonbury, beloved wife of the late David V. Mills, who died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at home. Born July 30, 1919, in Turners Falls, MA, daughter of the late Michael and Ethel (Killelea) McCarthy, she lived in Glastonbury for the past 63 years. Ellen was a member of the Springfield Catholic Junior League and the Glastonbury Women's Club, an American Red Cross volunteer, a Cub Scout den mother, a volunteer at Hartford Hospital, a lifetime member of St. Augustine's Altar Guild, and an avid fan of UConn women's basketball and the New England Patriots. Her greatest joys were spending time with family and traveling. She was proud of her Irish heritage and of teaching all of her grandchildren the game of cribbage.Ellen is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Elizabeth West Mills of Glastonbury, David Mills and Pamela Lambert of Albuquerque, NM; two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Kim Carpenter of Nashua, NH, Carol and Thomas Gordon of Glastonbury; nine grandchildren, Megan (Thomas) Dodge and Matthew (Lauren) Carpenter; Benjamin (Firyuza Babayeva) Mills, Jennifer (John) Narayan, and Alison (Robert) C'de Baca; Emily and Margaret Mills; Laura and Alex Gordon, and cherished friend since third grade Francis Buckley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on March 19 at 10 a.m. in St. Dunstan Church, 1345 Manchester Rd., Glastonbury. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, South Glastonbury. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary